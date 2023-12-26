In Montreal, 14 maternity ward workers became pregnant at the same time

In one of the hospitals in the Canadian city of Montreal, 14 nurses became pregnant at the same time. About it reports CBC News.

All of the nurses who became pregnant work in the maternity ward at LaSalle Hospital. According to one of the employees, this is a kind of tradition. “When I first started working here, several nurses were also pregnant at the same time,” she claims. However, there have never been so many at once.

Pregnancy periods vary, so nurses will deliver at different times. Many of them plan to continue working until the end and go on vacation only two weeks before giving birth.

Despite this, the hospital fears a labor shortage and is actively looking for personnel to replace departing employees. The head of the maternity ward has already urged her subordinates to stop and not get pregnant so often.

It was previously reported that four sisters from the United States became pregnant at the same time and will become mothers within a few months of each other. The sisters say it is an extraordinary experience to go through all stages of pregnancy together.