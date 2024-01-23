Home page World

From: Momir Takac

Press Split

There was a similar series of earthquakes in 1921: people in Tyrol had been experiencing earthquakes every day for two weeks. The latest was the strongest yet.

St. Johann in Tirol – It is not unusual for the earth to shake slightly in the Alps every now and then. Tyrol in Austria is used to this. But now seismologists are confused. She is concerned with a series of earthquakes in the state bordering Bavaria, which is “very unusual”.

Series of earthquakes in Tyrol for two weeks – tremors also felt in Bavaria

Scientists from the Austrian Seismological Service GeoSphere Austria to register There have been constant tremors in Tyrol for a fortnight now. Most of them occurred in the region around St. Johann in Tirol. The series started on January 13th with a magnitude 3.0 earthquake, and on the morning of January 23rd (4:50 a.m.) the strongest earthquake to date occurred with a magnitude of 3.8. In an initial report from GeoSphere Austria, the strength was given as 4.0. Two aftershocks were recorded in the area within the next hour.

At 4:50 a.m. on the morning of January 23rd, the earth shook in Tyrol. © GeoSphere Austria/Screenshot

According to the earthquake service, the epicenter was between St. Ulrich am Pillersee and Waidring at a depth of ten kilometers. The Tremors were also heard in Bavaria. “It was also clearly noticeable in Bad Reichenhall OT Karlstein! It was a real jolt!” wrote one user on the Facebook-Earthquake in Germany page. Bad Reichenhall is located on the border with Austria near Salzburg. Another user found it “pretty creepy.”

Minor damage reported after earthquake in Tyrol

GeoSphere Austria wrote on its website on Tuesday (January 23) that “the quake was felt strongly”. More than 1,500 reports (as of 1:00 p.m.) have been received from the area around the earthquake. “Slight building damage such as hairline cracks or small damage to the plaster” were reported from the epicenter area. People have also reported small items tipping over or being moved.

Disasters in Bavaria: Tsunami, volcanic eruption, tornado – how likely are these horror scenarios? View photo series

According to its own information, the service has recorded almost 60 earthquakes in the region in the past two weeks, 14 of which were felt. There was a comparable series in 1921. However, the current one seems to be giving scientists a bit of a headache. The series was “very unusual” because it involved several consecutive tremors of relatively high magnitude, said seismologist Sophie Authried ORF Tyrol.

An even stronger earthquake in Tyrol cannot be ruled out

“Theoretically, the whole thing can calm down again over time. But it is also possible that there will be further earthquakes in the next few weeks. We are (in the Waidring area, ed.) in the range of magnitude 3 to 3.5. That is relatively high for the Austrian region,” explained Authried. According to the site erdbebennews.de If the series of earthquakes continues, a new, possibly even stronger earthquake cannot be ruled out.” It happened in January There was also a relatively strong earthquake in Carinthia for the area.

The earthquakes in the Waidring area are a sign of “built-up tectonic tensions”. The wedges in the crust are now loosening. “But since these are not huge plates colliding, magnitudes like the ones we had in Japan are out of the question. However, a magnitude of 3 or 3.5 or even higher can still occur. And that is noticeable on the surface.” On New Year’s Day, Japan was shaken by a magnitude 7.6 earthquake. (mt)