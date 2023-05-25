The French Olympic Committee (CNOSF), plunged into a deep internal crisis, held a troubled general assembly on Thursday May 25 with the announcement of the resignation of its president, Brigitte Henriques. The Minister of Sports, Amélie Oudéa-Castéra, called on the institution to “recover” and “join” one year from the Paris 2024 Games.

It was a situation that many stakeholders considered untenable. The president of the French Olympic Committee (CNOSF), Brigitte Henriques, elected in June 2021, resigned from her position on Thursday, May 25. The measure came in full general assembly, 14 months before the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, to put an end to an internal crisis that has lasted more than a year and a half, as announced by the CNOSF.

The former vice president of the French Football Federation (FFF), at odds with her predecessor Denis Masseglia for months, has been overwhelmed by conflicts and internal rivalries. The organization’s secretary general, Astrid Guyart, will act as interim president until a new president is elected “in the next three months,” according to the CNOSF statement.

“The situation was no longer tenable, he has made the right decision,” reacted a federation president who was present when the resignation was announced at a highly anticipated general assembly.

For more than a year and a half, the CNOSF has been plunged into an unprecedented crisis, with threats of denunciations, low blows and revelations of email exchanges in the press…

Towards the end of a bad soap opera?

The climate has become even more rarefied in recent days with the announcement by Denis Masseglia that he would shortly file a complaint with the National Financial Prosecutor’s Office (PNF) for breach of trust against the mandate of Brigitte Henriques.

En rendant hommage à ses proches, dont sa fille, sur scène, Brigitte #Henriques declare avoir “i traversé des moments difficiles, douloureux”

The dismissal in September 2022 of Brigitte Henriques’ former right-hand man, Didier Seminet, triggered a deep crisis from which the institution has not recovered.

The proximity of the Olympic Games in Paris, in 14 months, and this endless crisis worry many players in French sport.

“This resignation is a way to resolve the crisis, and it is quite noble,” reacted another federation president.

The French Olympic Committee must now “unite” and “recover”, reacted the Minister of Sports, Amélie Oudéa-Castéra, in a statement sent to Agence France Presse.

with AFP