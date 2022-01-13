Mass tests began on Sunday (9), after infections with the omicron variant were reported the day before.| Photo: EFE/EPA/GT

Chinese authorities are carrying out a second round of Covid-19 tests on all 13.86 million residents of the northern city of Tianjin. Residents have been instructed to remain in their homes until the results of all nucleic acid tests are complete.

According to information from the state-run Xinhua News agency, mass testing began on Sunday (9) and 97 people tested positive for Covid-19 in initial analyses. The lab doing the tests has the capacity to handle 1.2 million nucleic acid samples a day, and results come out within four to six hours after the samples arrive at the lab.

Almost 12 million tests were carried out until this Wednesday (12). The first infections, all of the omicron variant, were reported on Saturday.

Reuters reported that Japanese automaker Toyota had to halt operations at its joint venture plant in Tianjin on Monday due to mandatory Covid-19 testing in the city.

“We plan to resume operations once government instructions and the safety of the local community and suppliers are confirmed and assured,” Toyota said in a statement sent to Reuters.

Tianjin is just an hour from Beijing and all forms of transport between the two cities have been suspended, according to the Associated Press, due to concerns about the Winter Olympics, which will start on February 4 in the Chinese capital.

Beijing claims its Covid zero policy is the key to the country’s alleged success in fighting the pandemic: China claims it has recorded just 104,189 cases and 4,636 deaths (two last year) from the disease since the first infections were reported in Wuhan. at the end of 2019, but foreign experts do not consider these figures to be reliable.

China on Monday imposed a lockdown on the city of Anyang, of 5.5 million people, following an outbreak of Covid-19. The cities of Xi’an, of 13 million people, and Yuzhou, of 1.1 million, are also under lockdown. In Tianjin, in addition to the mass testing order, residents are prohibited from leaving the city without authorization from the authorities.

China says the country currently has 3,476 active cases of Covid-19, of which 3,462 are mild cases of the disease; 14 patients would be in a serious or critical condition.