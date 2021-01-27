Umm Al Quwain (WAM)

The Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla Charitable and Humanitarian Works Foundation in Umm Al Quwain last year provided more than 14 million dirhams in aid to low-income people and needy families, amounting in detail to 14.5 million dirhams.

The Foundation’s contributions played a major role in alleviating the suffering of those affected by the Coronavirus pandemic, as it allocated part of its aid as cut aid amounting to 1.3 million dirhams, and the Foundation provided 2.2 million dirhams in aid to solve financial issues related to some individuals.

Rashid Al-Hamer, Director General of the Foundation, said: The Foundation, since its inception seven years ago, has been keen to provide services, which in turn contribute to meeting the needs of needy and needy families, and to extend a helping hand to many citizens and residents.