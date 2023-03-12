Dubai Police signed 14 memorandums of understanding with local and international bodies and institutions, on the sidelines of the World Police Summit, which was held at the Dubai World Trade Centre. It included a memorandum with the General Secretariat of the Gulf Cooperation Council in the field of cooperation and training in combating illegal trafficking in narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, and other forms of organized crime. And a memorandum with the “Arkan” company, and a memorandum with the University of “Middle Tennessee” in the field of scholarships, and a memorandum with the International Committee of the Red Cross, and a memorandum with the “Audencia” business school in the field of grants and discounts for Dubai Police employees. And a memorandum with the International Association for Police Sciences (IBSA) in the field of exchanging scientific and practical experiences and preparing projects and research in the security and police field. And with the Institute of Economics and Peace (IEP) in the field of cooperation regarding the issuance of the Global Police and Security Index (GPSI), in addition to signing two memorandums with the UAE Women Police Association and the General Women’s Union in the field of strengthening the role of women. And a memorandum with the Project Management Institute – UAE branch, and with Swinburne University of Technology in the field of grants, and with the Emirates Center for Strategic Research Studies, and a memorandum with the Aeroptic company, in developing work on the unmanned aircraft system. and a memorandum with the International Association of Corrections and Prisons.