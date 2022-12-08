Guaymas sonora.- An armed group of 14 people were arrested in an operation coordinated by the three levels of government in the area of ​​Las Guásimas in the municipality of Guaymas, Sonora.

On the morning of this Thursday, December 8, the arrest of the 14 people in possession of 12 long weapons, one short, two vehicles, two grenades, 22 chargers and 13 tactical vests.

We recommend you read:

Operations continue in the area and the information will be supplemented once the corresponding legal procedures have been completed.

The municipal, state and federal security forces urged citizens to continue making use of the anonymous complaint to line 089.

We recommend you read:

The Government of Sonora, hand in hand with the federal security forces, will continue working to restore security and remove the generators of violence from the streets.