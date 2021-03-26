Saeed Ahmed (Umm Al Quwain)

Major General Sheikh Rashid bin Ahmed Al Mualla, Commander-in-Chief of Umm Al Quwain Police and head of the emirate’s local emergency, crisis and disaster management team, issued 14 measures to prevent and safety from the spread of Corona, and to preserve the health of community members during the holy month of Ramadan.

The measures included the prevention of home gatherings accompanying Ramadan nights and family visits, the adoption of communication using social media and digital platforms, the distribution and exchange of meals between homes and families is forbidden, and only members of the same family who live in the same house are allowed to eat breakfast and collective dawn meals, and it is forbidden to establish family breakfast tents. The distribution of meals or in-kind assistance is restricted to the official charitable bodies approved in the country, according to the approved special protocol.

It also included avoiding large gatherings in places related to Ramadan activities such as crowded markets and shops, and adhering to the absorptive capacity ratios in closed spaces, and the donation and alms and zakat are paid electronically, and it is forbidden to establish commercial Ramadan tents, which provide food, beverages and shisha services that usually accompany restaurants, hotels and tourist meals. In any other public place, restaurants are forbidden to distribute breakfast fasting meals inside or in front of the restaurant front.

The distribution of Ramadan meals is limited to workers’ housing complexes for authorized entities and institutions through direct coordination between restaurants and the management of labor housing in each region, taking into account all precautionary and preventive measures, which include wearing protective masks, adhering to a physical distance of two meters, and using meals in boxes. Single-use prepackaged products, avoiding touching hands when distributing meals, and when transporting meals, they must be kept in special bags or boxes.

It also included the continued closure of women’s prayer areas, service and health facilities, and chapels on external roads, and it is prohibited to distribute Qur’ans and other gifts in workplaces. Tarawih prayers are held according to precautionary controls against the Corona virus previously announced for the performance of the five daily prayers, with the duration of the dinner and taraweeh prayers being limited to no more than 30 minutes, and read the Quran via smart devices.

As for prayers during the last ten days of Ramadan, a continuous assessment of the epidemiological situation in the country will be conducted, and procedures updated, coinciding with developments.

The public must cooperate with the security services to report the phenomenon of begging and any other violations, in contradiction to the instructions mentioned on the police phones, and whoever violates the instructions will expose himself to legal accountability.

Book an appointment for vaccination

Under the directives of Major General Sheikh Rashid bin Ahmed Al Mualla, Commander-in-Chief of Umm Al Quwain Police and Head of the Local Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Team in the emirate, it was decided to organize the reception process for workers who wish to take the vaccine, whether from inside or outside the emirate, at the “Al-Bayt Mitwahid” site through Taking an appointment in advance by representatives of the companies, in coordination with the Health Care Center of the Ministry of Health and Prevention. Al-Mualla called on employees and workers in commercial activities, especially restaurants, men’s and women’s salons, and sewing shops, to take the vaccine urgently, as the nature of their work requires communication with various groups of society during the provision of their services, and to contribute to supporting the state’s efforts to address the pandemic.