Accio Painkillers!

Small disclaimer at the beginning: I love the “Harry Potter”-Universe without end – although I meanwhile see its creator JK Rowling very critically – and if I noticed all these mistakes, it’s only because I’ve listened to the audio books hundreds of times (my parents, neighbors and friends know: That’s not even an exaggeration). Still, they hurt me.

1. The timeline in the chapter “One boy survives”

The first chapter of “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone” starts on a “dull and gray” Tuesday morning. Throughout the day, the reader follows Vernon Dursley. The owls that fly all over the country escape him, but he is hugged by a stranger on the street who celebrates the fall of Voldemort.

Hagrid doesn’t bring the baby Harry to Privet Drive until that evening, well over a day after his parents’ death. How could it have taken so long? Either the child must have lain alone and screaming in the house for hours while the neighbors were already celebrating the fall of the Dark Lord and informing all their acquaintances (because the news is already on everyone’s lips the next morning). Or Hagrid sat on the flying motorcycle for almost 24 hours until he got to Little Whinging. Both make little sense.

2. Dumbledore’s reaction to Hagrid’s tale

A little too late for that to be logical, but at least Hagrid shows up with the baby. And it goes straight on illogically, as he cheerfully tells Dumbledore that “young Sirius Black” (as it was called in the first translation of the book) lent him his motorbike.

So Rowling already had a rough idea of ​​what would happen here – but she had probably not yet thought of the crucial trick with the secret keeper. Because otherwise Dumbledore should have been far more unsettled that Sirius (who he believes is to blame for the Potters’ deaths) almost got his hands on Harry. Or worse: Hagrid could have been covertly followed. Because in the place where “his mother’s blood still flows” Harry is safe from Voldemort – but not from Sirius.

3. The Weasleys’ money problem

The Weasleys suffer from chronic money problems. Spell books and cauldrons must be bought second-hand. Ron’s terrible party cloak also remains unforgotten. But all that doesn’t make much sense, does it? Both Molly and Arthur are competent, fully trained members of the magical community. And that’s why they should be able to replicate their kids’ clothes, or at least restore them to like-new condition.

We know that you can’t conjure food out of thin air – that’s one of the major exceptions to Gamp’s law of elemental transfiguration, as Hermione lets us know in the seventh and final part of the book series. But you can multiply it. That should also be easy on the wallet.

4. Apparently no one ever asked Moaning Myrtle how she died before Harry and Ron

Hogwarts, Professor Binns tells us, has been searched again and again for the Chamber of Secrets without success. So far so good. But why, after Moaning Myrtle’s death, did no one seem to think of questioning her in more detail?

We do know that Myrtle haunted Olive Hornby, the girl who bullied her while she was alive, for a while. But eventually Olive went to court and Myrtle had to return to Hogwarts. At this point – but at the latest when the chamber is open again – it would have been a smart idea for Dumbledore to have a chat with her.

Anyway, she readily tells Harry and Ron about the pair of “big, yellow eyes” she saw right before she died. From that mention to realizing it was a basilisk should have been enough for the world’s greatest wizard.

5. Harry and Ron put up with their best friend being in two places at once for almost an entire school year

Third year isn’t the best for our Gryffindor trio’s friendship. Especially between Ron and Hermione, the crisis is even worse than usual. Still – that Harry and Ron until the grand denouement in “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban” Not trying harder to unravel the mystery of Hermione’s impossible schedule just isn’t realistic.

6. Scabbers aka Peter Pettigrew doesn’t get rid of the Marauder’s Map

Harry Potter fans often get angry at how illogical it is that Fred and George never spotted Peter Pettigrew on the Marauder’s Map. Even though it’s been in your possession for a long time… For free, this listing is for advanced logic bugs. I also ask myself: Why doesn’t Peter destroy the card or at least put it away? He should actually have noticed that it has passed into Harry’s possession.

7. That day just before Christmas when the Minister for Magic and three teachers go into a pub to chat with the landlady about something they’re keen to keep secret

Harry, who only made it to Hogsmeade thanks to the Marauder’s Map, overhears a very suspicious conversation. Cornelius Fudge, McGonagall, Flitwick and Hagrid warmly tell Madame Rosmerta that Sirius Black isn’t just after Harry, but mainly because he betrayed his parents before. A fact, by the way, that they want to keep from the wizarding world in general and Harry in particular. Absolutely great idea then discussing it in the middle of a full pub.

8. Remus Lupine never tells Dumbledore that Sirius Black is an Animagus

That Sirius thought Remus was the traitor and then Remus thought the same thing about him absolutely breaks my heart. Especially after reading the Marauder fanfic All the Young Dudes. But the fact is that it was. And then it would have been nice of Remus to make Dumbledore’s search a bit easier with the info that he shouldn’t necessarily be looking for a human, but rather a big black dog.

9. Voldemort has his wand right after he returns

Speaking of Voldemort’s wand: How handy that he has it at his disposal the moment he returns. JK Rowling once stated in a Q&A that Wormtail brought him the wand when he returned to him. Aside from that being quite a feat for a rat… Hopefully someone in the Ministry of Magic would have thought to collect the thing. Or a crazy fan would have grabbed it. Lying around the ruined Potter house for all these years just isn’t realistic.

At another point, which is often declared as a logic error, is Rowling’s explanation since it is more plausible: Harry was not able to see the Thestrals at the end of the fourth school year, shortly after Cedric’s death, because the complete “finality of death” only sunk into him after weeks. He wasn’t aware enough of his mother’s death as a baby. Convinced, no logical error – on the other hand: This results in another logical error (see point 13).

10. James comes out of the wand before Lily during Harry’s duel with Voldemort in the fourth part

From several different scenes we know that James died before Lily. But while Harry and Voldemort’s wands are connected in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, James comes out first and whispers to Harry that his mother will be right there. Since the wand performs its final casts in reverse order, that’s just plain wrong.

11. Arabella Figg tormented young Harry with cat photos for years

Only after he and his cousin at the beginning of “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix” were almost finished off by two Dementors, Harry learns that his quirky neighbor is a Squib. Arabelle Figg then apologizes for making life difficult for him when he was growing up – but the Dursleys would never have let him come to her if they felt he enjoyed it. Oh well. You could have just told young Harry (who was actually a smart kid) to just pretend he didn’t want to come. Just saying.

12. The thing with the track

In Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, Dumbledore explains to Harry that the Ministry can only understand where magic would be performed, but not who she performed. This ties in with the warning Harry gets after Dobby casts a levitation spell in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. However, in “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows” the so-called trace is suddenly introduced: a spell with the help of which the Ministry can track down the magic of minors. huh

13. Harry’s worst memory

Already in “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban” we learn how Harry’s parents died. Harry hears their death throes as the dementors approach him. But in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows we get to read the scene from Voldemort’s point of view – and here baby Harry doesn’t realize at first that something bad is going on.

He stands clinging to the bars of his crib and doesn’t even cry when Lily dies – perhaps because he thinks his father is under the cloak and is about to conjure up more colored lights and his mother is about to jump up and laugh, they say. Just before Voldemort raises his wand, little Harry begins to cry. In other words: In the situation, it was not at all clear to him that something bad was going on. That later it will still be his worst memory? At least a little illogical.

14. Harry names his youngest son after Severus Snape

Severus Snape saved Harry’s life several times, yes. He played a very important role in the positive ending of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows. On the other hand, he also bullied Harry throughout his life. So Harry’s naming his youngest son (among other things) after him – “one of the bravest men” he’s ever met – is perhaps a touch over the top.

Editor’s note: BuzzFeed distances itself from any form of discrimination or hate speech. We stand shoulder to shoulder with the LGBTQI+ community and all fans who live in the Harry Potterseries have found a home. BuzzFeed is committed to providing a safe space for fans. If you want to stand up for trans rights like we do, you can here Learn more or donate something.