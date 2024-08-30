Fourteen people were killed and 29 injured, nine of them seriously, in a collision between a bus and a truck in central Mali on Thursday, the transport ministry said in a statement.

The accident, which occurred at around 06:00 (local and GMT time) on National Road No. 6 in the Fana region, also caused significant material damage, according to the ministry.

The statement said that the accident “resulted from a collision between a bus belonging to the company ‘Visafi Transport’, which was heading from Fana to Bamako, and a trailer truck that was travelling in the opposite direction,” without giving further details.

All victims were transferred to Fana Health Centre and an investigation has been opened to determine the circumstances of the incident, according to the ministry.

Road accidents are frequent in Mali and are generally attributed to poor road and vehicle conditions and human error.