The Environment Agency Abu Dhabi has identified 14 initiatives within the plan for integrated water resources management in the emirate. In cooperation with relevant partners, to complete its implementation within 10 years.

The Authority stated that the Emirate of Abu Dhabi currently relies on desalination for 100% of its drinking water needs, as the use of recycled water is increasing, but it is still an insufficiently exploited resource, and the rate of groundwater extraction is rising at a rate that exceeds the rates of natural recharge, which leads to depletion. water and increased salinity.

The authority pointed out the importance of developing sustainable management practices for water resources, which is one of the most important natural resources, in light of the rapid social and economic prosperity in the emirate. Therefore, an integrated water resource management plan was developed, which includes governance and technical solutions aimed at improving water resource management. He indicated that this plan consists of several axes that were planned by the Authority and the responsible authorities to secure and sustain water, provided that it is implemented in cooperation with various parties, and in several stages, and that its implementation is completed within 10 years, as the plan includes three main water resources, and an estimated percentage of Each category consumes 61% of groundwater, 30% of desalinated water, and 9% of recycled water.

The initiatives of the recycled water master plan include developing comprehensive strategies, developing a more robust, dynamic and flexible master plan equipped with appropriate recycled water technology, smart expansion of recycled water networks, by ensuring alignment at the planning level between priorities for the use of recycled water, and planning the expansion of the recycled water network. Infrastructure and expansion of recycled water for new private developments using recycled water for landscaping irrigation in both public and residential parks, as well as for other outdoor uses.

Initiatives include the implementation of performance-based contracts, operation and maintenance of recycled water networks, irrigation management in the public domain, and a zero-sum sewage treatment plant to enhance the sustainability of wastewater treatment and recycled water production.