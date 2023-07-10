This month, the Ministry of Community Development begins implementing the order of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, to support citizens who own farms with limited income, which aims to reduce the financial burdens related to the electricity tariff for those registered within the company, according to a number of conditions announced by it. Ministry.

Supporting farm owners with limited income comes within a package of various social initiatives that form an integrated framework for economic and social support for the country’s citizens with limited income, enabling them to face inflation and the high cost of living, and providing them with a decent life.

The Ministry of Community Development has specified the conditions and documents required to apply for the service via the Authority’s website within 14 pieces of information explaining the details of obtaining support, including the following:

1- The owner of the farm must be a UAE national.

2- Subsidy applies to farms registered with the Union Water and Electricity Company only.

3- The owner of the farm must be either a beneficiary of federal or local social support, or a person with limited income, i.e. someone whose total income of the spouses is less than 25 thousand.

4- Consumption subsidy applies to the electricity bill only, and excludes meter rental fees and other fees.

5- The actual monthly consumption is calculated for the beneficiaries, and a subsidy of 8,400 dirhams will be allocated annually to each beneficiary, equivalent to a maximum of 2,500 kilowatt-hours per month.

6- The subsidy is granted on a monthly basis and may not be carried over from one month to another and not granted retroactively.

7- The Ministry of Community Development transfers the amounts due on a monthly basis to the account of the Union Water and Electricity Company, so that the amount is deducted from the monthly bill.

8- The beneficiary can view the subsidy amount through the monthly consumption bill of the farm or through the service channels of the Union Water and Electricity Company.

9- The owner will be granted assistance for one farm only and for an account number for one meter only if the farm has more than one account.

10- It must be ensured that the farm is not used for commercial purposes.

11- The higher subsidy value will be disbursed, in the event that the owner receives another subsidy for electricity from the Ministry or from local authorities.

12- The owner of the farm must register the Emirates ID data with the Union Water and Electricity Company, and then apply for support via the Ministry’s website.

13- Coordination will take place between the Ministry of Community Development and the Union Water and Electricity Company, and the approval of the lists of beneficiaries on a monthly basis, starting from the date of 07 of each month.

14- The support will be stopped in the event that the farm account with the Union Water and Electricity Company is closed, and the support will not be activated for any new account of the same customer except through the Ministry of Community Development.

The required documents

1. A valid Emirates ID card.

2. Salary certificate for both the head of the family and the wife.

3. Real estate deeds such as lease contracts.

4. Commercial licenses in which the applicant and his wife are registered as owner/partner and profits from the commercial licenses.

5. Other documents related to family income.

