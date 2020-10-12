Seven Indian nationals kidnapped in Libya have been released. India’s Ambassador to Tunisia gave this information on Sunday. Let us tell you that the seven Indians who were abducted on September 14 in Libya’s Assyria are from the states of Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh.

Indian envoy in Tunisia Puneet Roy Kundal confirmed the news of his release to news agency ANI. Let me tell you that there is no Embassy of India in Libya. The Indian Mission in Tunisia only works for Indians in Libya.

On Thursday, India confirmed that seven of its civilians had been kidnapped in Libya last month and every possible effort is being made for their release. A Foreign Ministry spokesman had said that the hijacked workers were safe and that the Indian mission in Tunisia was in contact with the Libyan government to attempt to free them.

MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava had said, “Our Embassy in Tunisia, which handles matters related to the welfare of Indian citizens in Libya, has reached out to the Libyan government officials. The international organizations present there have also helped protect their citizens. Appointed the employer to seek help. ” He also said that the kidnappers were approached and shown as evidence that Indian citizens were safe and well kept.

In September 2015, Indian citizens were issued an advisory to avoid traveling to Libya in view of the security situation there. Later in May 2016, the government imposed a complete travel ban for this purpose in view of the deteriorating security situation. This travel ban is still in force.