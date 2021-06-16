Eidos Montreal has explored the origins of the characters to surprise even the most marvelitas.

One of the great surprises that this E3 2021 has left us has been the announcement of the new project in which it works Eidos Montreal: a game dedicated to the most charismatic outlaws of Marvel, the Guardians of the Galaxy. The creators of Deus Ex: Mankind Divided or Shadow of the Tomb Raider take players to the most galactic corner of the Marvel Universe in what is sure to be a journey that comic and movie fans of these characters will especially enjoy.

So that the “marvelitas” do not feel disappointed, the development team has plagued their game of references to original materials of the adventures of Star-Lord and his team of misfits, and we present you some of the most interesting that we could find in the first trailer of the game.

Sapiential This planet is one of the recurring scenarios of the Guardians’ adventures, you could see it in detail in the first movie starring the team. It is a mining settlement established inside the severed head of a Celestial, one of the most powerful creatures in the Marvel Universe, which also serves as an interdimensional crossing area and laboratory. Star-Lord’s rocket boots Good old Peter Quill, aka Star-Lord, is an ordinary human being. Perhaps exceptionally charismatic and luckier than normal, but he can’t fly on his own. But there is no problem that Marvel’s technological magic does not have a solution, either with accessories for the boots, as in some of their comics, or with rocket boots like these. The Nova Corps This galactic institution serves as a space police force, which has generated some friction with the Guardians due to their “unlawful” activities. Although his original uniform sports an iconic helmet, in this version it seems that it has been dispensed with. Originally from the planet Xandar, in this game image we can see two blue-skinned aliens among their ranks. Are these two agents from the Kree Empire? The elemental pistols Although the movie version of Star-Lord didn’t get much use out of this pair of weapons, in the comics Quill’s weapons are capable of firing beams of energy from all 4 elements. The design of the video game is similar to that of the weapons seen on screen, called Quad Blasters, but they maintain the original idea of ​​an elemental weapon to give variety to Star-Lord’s ranged attacks and improve his adaptation to different types of enemy. The Milano This ship has ended up becoming one of the most recognizable in the Marvel Universe thanks to its peculiar design and the vivid colors that decorate its fuselage, both in movies and in comics. It serves as a transport, base of operations and home for the Guardians, and although its origin is not specified in the film, in the printed adventures of its crew it is detailed that the ship is stolen. The scene in outer space Although in the comics it is not difficult to see Star-Lord from time to time taking a space walk, the Guardians of the Galaxy films have given tremendous prominence to the moments in which one of the protagonists jump into the void of space without the adequate protection. Without a doubt, some of the most memorable scenes from the tapes, and it seems that they will be replicated at least once in the game. Gamora, the assassin Although Gamora is a deadly warrior with all kinds of weapons, it is in hand-to-hand combat that her skills shine. The version of the character that we see in the game is very similar to the one that can currently be read in the Marvel comics, and we verified that edged weapons, such as this impressive sword, will be fundamental pieces in Gamora’s arsenal. Lady hellbender While she is a villain recently incorporated into Marvel mythology, she already has a sizeable fan base. Eidos Montreal, willing to surprise fans and explore new ideas, have chosen this monster collector as an adventure villain, respecting details such as the organic red armor or the scar that she looks in the original comic. Seknarf 9 Maybe you don’t know, but Lay Hellbender is actually called Menagerie Gardens, and is the ruler of the planet Seknarf 9. This is where Hellbender has established his impregnable fortress, which also serves as an animal sanctuary and private zoo where he exposes the creatures most unique and exotic in the galaxy. In the game it is mentioned that the climate of Seknarf 9 varies depending on the mood of its ruler. And this mysterious character? Who is this mysterious character? The truth is that the published footage of the game does not give many clues about his identity, but surely more than one Marvel reader has remembered the Supreme Intelligence of the Kree. Although it also shares some elements that are reminiscent of The Sovereigns, a race of genetically perfected and golden-skinned aliens that we saw in the second movie. And this other character? Who is this mysterious character? Is it the Collector, maybe the Grandmaster? None of them? A new character? This Guardians of the Galaxy game could introduce The Ancients, some important and powerful entities that are the personification of the remains of the primordial energy of the Big Bang. Hence, their skills are the most curious and diverse. Will we see them in the game? Mantis … or not? As with the movies, the character of Mantis seems to move away from the mythical version of the character from the comics to become an alien with empathic abilities. Interestingly, the skin color differs greatly from the original green in the vignettes, and even the film version. Could it be that it’s not really about Mantis and Eidos Montreal is playing games with us? Comrade Cosmo One of the most loved characters by fans of the Guardians of the Galaxy is Cosmo, an ancient dog used in manned travel tests by the Soviet space program and who ended up arriving in Sapiencial. Cosmic rays mutated Cosmo on their journey, endowing him with intelligence and the ability to speak. His nasty fleas made him the head of security for the space station. Music One of the keys to the success of the Guardians of the Galaxy films is their soundtrack. A careful selection of pop and rock hits from the 70s, 80s and 90s. Eidos Montreal has also wanted to add this element, walkman and cassettes by means of, so that players can smash all kinds of alien scum to the “guitar-making” beat. by Joan Jett or moving to the disco beat of Bonnie Tyler.

If you want to know more about this powerful title, remember that you can already read a preview of Guardians of the Galaxy in which we tell you first hand everything that is already known of this new work from Eidos Montreal. We recommend that you take a look at our first impressions of Guardians of the Galaxy after attending a presentation of the game with its leaders. This new adventure will also be available on Nintendo Switch through cloud play.

