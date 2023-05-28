The Environment Agency Abu Dhabi confirmed its continued development of its program for monitoring ambient air pollution levels throughout the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, as the data it collects allows it to recommend initiatives that support government policy to control air pollution, noting the addition of two mobile stations to monitor air quality, and 13 electronic noses. In addition, all air quality monitoring stations of the authority are equipped with a sensor to understand ambient air quality patterns and local meteorological conditions.

The authority revealed the start of the implementation of the electronic linkage project for the system for continuous monitoring of stack emissions from main industrial facilities for a period of five years, and the establishment of an integrated data system that electronically connects industrial facility stack gas emissions data with the authority’s database, to help improve emissions inventory reports, emissions modeling and air quality management. .

She indicated that within the framework of her continuous efforts to monitor air quality, and through the network for monitoring unpleasant odors in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, monitoring data is collected in real time, and gases from facilities and activities that produce gases that cause unpleasant odors in the emirate are tracked, through the use of fixed and mobile electronic nose techniques. To detect the gases that cause these odors, pointing out that the electronic nose is an electronic sensor that detects odors from different sources.

The collected data revealed that Mohammed bin Zayed City is affected by odors emitted from local sources, such as treated wastewater pumping stations, sewage ventilation openings, with activated carbon disposal filters, illegal waste disposal, in addition to other wastewater-related operations. Health, pointing out that it is in the process of developing and implementing detailed treatment plans to address this matter.