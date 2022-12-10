Dina Johnny (Dubai)

The Emirates Education Foundation established 14 programs to train teaching staff and support positions in government schools during the month of December, as part of the Foundation’s efforts to improve the performance of its employees, and out of its keenness on the continuity of the professional development of the school staff.

The Foundation called on members of the educational and administrative bodies to attend the professional development program for the second semester of the academic year 2022-2023, which targets all teachers from various disciplines and seminars, in addition to supportive jobs.

The program includes training student scouts in Umm Al Quwain and Sharjah, coordinators of each of the audio arts, school canteens, five-a-side hockey, volunteering and community service in Fujairah, coordinators of various activities in Ras Al Khaimah, the Department of Environment, Health and Safety, the Department of Inclusive Education, and the Department of Care and Protection of Students, in addition to To academic and professional advisors, as well as the Department of Educational and Digital Resources, the Department of Counseling and Future Skills, in addition to the training program that targets teachers of various subjects in all educational stages from kindergarten to “twelfth”.

Training courses are organized either in person at accredited training centers, or virtually via live broadcast. The training workshops will continue from tomorrow, Monday, December 12th, until Friday, December 16th.

On the last day of the training, all Emirati school teachers will undergo a two-hour course on inclusive education in both Arabic and English, as well as best practices in gifted education and leadership in student learning growth. Taaleem also organizes specialized courses for English language teachers on assessing students’ writing style, continuous assessment, as well as effective practices and teaching based on individual skills in mathematics, goal-setting and problem-solving skills. One of the objectives of the training is to improve the performance of students, raise the efficiency of teachers, and ensure that they keep up with everything new in the curricula. It also aims to unify and enrich teaching and learning practices, to ensure efficiency and complementarity, to create equal educational opportunities, to open channels of communication and knowledge sharing, as well as to stimulate individual and collective efforts, and to activate the principle of collective responsibility.

Among the goals is also the development and upgrading of the performance of teachers, which reflects positively on the educational outcomes of the Emirati school, and familiarity with modern education strategies and the mechanism of their employment in each subject, and they depend in their entirety on “future practices”, which is meant by the latest ideas and research that will advance the wheel of development. in schools. As well as preparing practical, scientific, educational and technical workshops for teachers, presented by a group of experts and specialists from inside and outside the country, targeting various academic subjects. The Emirates Education Foundation urges school principals to provide the necessary support to teachers, and encourage them to attend face-to-face training in learning communities, as well as access the e-learning platform and follow up on training workshops.