Civil defense officials said that an apartment building collapsed in northeastern Brazil, killing 14 people, while the body of the last missing person was found.

The collapse occurred on Friday in the Ganja neighborhood on the outskirts of Recife, capital of the northeastern state of Pernambuco.

The apartment building collapsed during heavy rains in the area while many residents were still asleep.

According to a statement from the Civil Defense, three people survived the collapse, the causes of which are not yet clear.

On Friday, officials announced eight deaths.

Pernambuco Governor Raquel Llera offered her condolences on Twitter, and pledged that the state government would do what it could to help the affected families.