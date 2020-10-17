Confirmed status will be snapped by Nikki Bigg Boss has brought a new twist to the show even before Seniors move out of the house. Now the freshers will decide whether the confirmed status of Nikki Tamboli will remain or not. In the new promo of Saturday’s episode, Bigg Boss asks the freshers to do the same now whether Nikki has to be a confirmed member or not. The result is that all the households start counting down the shortcomings of Nikki. Arguments are why Nikki should not be given a status of a confirmed member. It is interesting that now when Siddharth Shukla is out of the house, how will the form of Nikki Tamboli change?

Siddharth gave immunity to Nikki It is also to be noted here that Nikki’s tray was first dropped by Shehzad Deol when the drink was to keep the glass-filled glass in the tray for the longest time. Siddhartha was very furious then and he gave Nikki an immunity without caring for anyone. Later, when JCB was tasked and Nikki saved her immunity, Siddharth was still supporting them. Now when Siddhartha is not there, there will be no one to justify Nikki’s desires.

Siddharth put a curtain on Nikki’s every mistake Nikki has done a lot of arbitrariness at home within two weeks. She does not want to work. Abuja argues for this. Even when there was a rule of ‘7 things’, Nikki did not listen to anyone and forced her to speak. She does not want to work in the kitchen. Do not want to wash the dishes. The special thing is that on every issue from the task to the house, Siddharth gave a lot of support to Nikki. His favoriteism was so dominating that Siddharth Shukla was heavily trolled on social media.

Jasmine will also have trouble due to the departure of seniors It is not that only Nikki has a loss due to the departure of seniors. Jasmin Bhasin will also have trouble. This is because Siddharth Shukla has also been seen to guide Jasmin many times. Not only this, Gauhar Khan and Hina Khan openly supported Jasmin in the task of acquiring personal belongings. But now that after 14 days, the three seniors will not be in the house, then Jasmine will also have no one to guide or guide them.

Home environment will change Siddharth, Hina and Gauhar. All these three have been making the road easier for the family for the last two weeks. These three seniors have been solving all the problems of the house, from understanding the rules to the sharing of work. In such a situation, when there are no three, freshers will now have to work with their minds. You have to make decisions by yourself and it is definitely going to be a mess.

Now is a chance to play freely The freshers now have a chance to play freely. Particularly as strong contenders, Pavitra Poonia, Ejaz Khan, Jasmin Bhasin, Rubina Dilac and Nikki Tamboli have a chance to play freely now. Unless Bigg Boss sends an army of new seniors to the house, these people can strengthen their grip in the show. Because there will also be wild card entries. In such a way, all freshers will have to work hard from now on to make the way forward.

Salman Khan and Shahrukh Khan’s superhit film Karan Arjun has a dialogue – Thakur to Gyo. This is going to happen in ‘Bigg Boss 14’ more or less. This time the seniors also got a place with freshers in the house bringing the twist to the show. For two weeks, Siddharth Shukla, Gauhar Khan and Hina Khan entered the senior house. There is no doubt that until now the seniors were running the show. But now two weeks have passed. The time has come that the three ‘stormy seniors’ will now be out of the house. The question is, what is going to happen at home now? What will happen to Nikki Tamboli, as Siddharth Shukla has already been seen favoring Nikki from the episode. Bigg Boss has also made preparations to turn the scene.