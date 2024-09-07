The Code of Ethical Commitment for Private Schools and the Core Values ​​of Education for the current academic year (2024-2025) issued by the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge has identified 14 ethical commitments for schools to ensure the promotion of educational practices and understanding between school leaders, teachers, staff and students, allowing them to differentiate between acceptable and unacceptable practices, within the framework of the values, ethics and customs of Emirati society, and to promote mutual respect, understanding and cultural diversity.

The department stressed that moral commitment is a set of values ​​and principles that are consistent with the Islamic religion, identity, and culture of a society that respects religions.

The commitments included the necessity for school employees to have good morals that are consistent with the morals, values, customs and traditions of the UAE society, and for the school to integrate the principles of the Islamic religion and the values, morals, customs and traditions of the society into all its policies and strategies, and to ensure respect for all religions, and to encourage tolerance and understanding of cultural diversity, and to commit to creating a positive environment that generates teamwork, whether among employees or between employees and students, and to facilitate the participation of parents and the community wherever possible, and not to undertake any educational activity without an ethical basis, whether related to leadership, management, guidance, curricula or extracurricular activities.

The commitments included that the school appoint staff who are consistent with the ethical values ​​of education, encourage it to adopt the values ​​of integrity and honesty in all its operational, teaching and evaluation aspects, and instill these values ​​in students, that the administration ensure transparency in dealing with employees, teachers, students and parents, that it manages all its affairs in a way that ensures respect for students, parents and the community, and encourages students to treat others with respect, and that it operates within a framework of monitoring and follow-up so that authority is exercised in an appropriate manner and individuals are held responsible for the consequences of their actions, and that people are held accountable for any shortcomings.

The commitments stressed the need for all contractors and service providers to the school, especially those related to extracurricular activities, to be committed to the core values ​​of education, and for contracts concluded with them to include an explicit commitment to respect the values, ethics and traditions of society, and to ensure that their professional behavior and practices meet the expectations of the Education Code of Ethics, which is based on respect for the country’s culture and heritage. School leaders or owners must not fall into any conflict between commercial interest and the quality of education.

School Principal Obligations

The Department of Education and Knowledge has confirmed that the school principal is obligated to inform all educators of the ethical and professional charter, as written guidelines, to serve as a reference and support in all daily procedures and decision-making process, to ensure a consistent practice within the school, to take the necessary action in the event that an employee fails to adhere to ethical standards in performing his role, to build the ethical leadership capabilities of qualified leaders in line with this policy, to implement self-assessment, and to collect evidence to know the opinion of others about their leadership, by providing the opportunity for their team members to express their opinions, in addition to establishing audit mechanisms to ensure that schools are free of unethical practices.