Excavations in the ancient city of Hadrianopolis in the Eski Pazar region in the state of Karabük in northern Turkey led to a discovery that illuminates the history of the region and the city 1,400 years ago.

The Turkish Anatolia News Agency reported on Sunday that during excavations conducted in the ancient city, 10 coins were found in a pottery water jug, dating back approximately 14 centuries.

The excavation and restoration work in the ancient city is led by Ersin Çelikbaş, a lecturer at Karabük University.

The city of Hadrianopolis, according to what has been discovered so far, includes two baths, two churches, a defensive structure, rock tombs, and a theater. An arched and domed structure, a large place of worship, and structures such as walls, villas, other archaeological buildings, and some worship areas were also found there.

A pottery water jug ​​containing 10 coins was recently found, which shed light on the type and history of the building currently called the “Third Excavation” in the ancient city. In a statement to Anadolu Agency, Çelikbaş said: “We conducted good work in 2023, in terms of excavation and restoration. We are trying to uncover more new buildings and structures in a wider area.”