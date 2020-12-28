Highlights: Law against Love Jihad will be implemented in MP from today

Ordinance will be issued for Religion Freedom Bill, 2020 in the state cabinet meeting

The cabinet approved the bill on Saturday

After the adjournment of the assembly session, the government decided to issue an ordinance

Bhopal

Just a month after the implementation of the Love Jihad Act in Uttar Pradesh, this law has come in Madhya Pradesh too. The ‘Madhya Pradesh Religious Freedom Ordinance-2020’ has been approved in the Shivraj Singh Chauhan cabinet meeting on Tuesday. This ordinance will be sent to the Governor after approval from the cabinet. Governor Anandi Ben Patel is still in Bhopal. After getting their approval, a new law will come into force in MP.

After the approval of the cabinet, the Chief Minister said that an ordinance will be issued for all these Bills and they will come into force with immediate effect. Let us know that on Saturday, the State Cabinet had approved the Freedom of Religion Bill 2020. It was to be introduced in the winter session of the Legislative Assembly, but the session was adjourned due to Kovid-19.

The law against love jihad in the state provides for imprisonment of up to 1-5 years and a fine of at least 25 thousand rupees in cases of forced conversion. In cases of conversion of women, minor and SC-ST, the culprits will have to pay a fine of Rs 50 thousand besides the jail term of 2 to 10 years.

A dangerous hobby of a head make-up artist, this person keeps the girls hostage at the tip of the knife

Under the law, for their conversion, the collector of the district concerned will have to apply a month in advance. It will be mandatory to submit an application to the Collector for conversion and marriage. If conversion is done without application, strict action will be taken.

After the Cabinet approved the Freedom of Religion Bill, 2020, CM Shivraj had said that no conversion of greed, greed, temptation, cheating will happen in Madhya Pradesh. If done, a provision of 10 years of imprisonment and a fine of up to ₹ 50 thousand has been made in the proposed law. Pressing someone, giving temptation, keeping them in the dark and getting them converted will not work in Madhya Pradesh.

Earlier on November 28, the Love Jihad Act was enacted in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh. In the last one month, 14 cases of love jihad have been registered in UP. Police arrested 51 people under this law, 49 of whom are still in jail. In 13 of the 14 cases recorded, Hindu women have been complained of forcibly being forced to convert.