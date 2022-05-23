The fourteen supporters of first division KV Mechelen suddenly became unwell on Saturday. Shortly before, they said they had felt a prick. It concerns men and women, adults and minors, but according to the newspaper Het Nieuwsblad mainly girls. They were all in the same grandstand section.

The police are interrogating the many victims and witnesses and are examining CCTV footage of the stadium. Blood and urine of the victims will also be further examined to determine whether anything has been injected into them. The first, negative toxicological tests focused only on life-threatening substances, VRT Nieuws reports.

Similar injection incidents have been reported regularly in recent weeks, usually while going out. After British, French and previous Belgian victims, Dutch people have now also gone to the police. Evidence for ‘needle spiking’ is lacking and it is possible to guess the motives of any perpetrators.

