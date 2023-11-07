A macro-raid mounted by the General Information Commissariat (CGI) of the National Police resulted in 14 detainees this Tuesday in different provinces throughout Spain: seven in Barcelona, ​​one in Lleida, one in Malaga, two in Gipuzkoa, two more in Valencia and one in Logroño. Those arrested are mostly of Pakistani origin and, presumably, had become radicalized and adhered to a fundamentalist interpretation of the Koran, the holy book of Islam, confirm sources in the investigation, which is still open and began months ago. At the moment, and waiting for those arrested to be brought to justice, further details about this operation are unknown.

Since the war in the Middle East began a month ago, after the Hamas attack and Israel’s response with its bombings and subsequent incursion into Gaza, police operations have taken place in Spain, while the alert level has been reinforced. terrorist 4 (out of five), in the face of possible jihadist attacks, such as those that occurred precisely in recent weeks in France and Belgium. In relation to the latter, on October 27, the police also arrested in Benahavís (Málaga) Kamal Afoullah, a 51-year-old Belgian citizen of Moroccan origin, whom the Brussels authorities link to Abdesalem Lassoued, author of the jihadist attack in Brussels that cost the lives, on October 16, of two Swedish football fans in the Belgian capital.

On October 20, CGI agents also detained four other young people, including a couple of converts, in the towns of Huetor-Tajar (Granada), Cubelles (Barcelona), Madrid and Toledo. Those arrested are accused of “self-indoctrination with terrorist purposes, indoctrination of third parties and glorification of terrorism,” according to police sources.

That same day, and given the escalation of violence in the Middle East, the acting Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, convened and chaired a meeting on October 20 with the representatives of the parliamentary groups with the aim of conveying the results to them. of the meeting of the Terrorist Threat Assessment Table, held days before, as well as the conclusions on the matter addressed by the Ministers of the Interior of the 27 EU Member States at the meeting they had just held in Luxembourg.

Finally, on November 3, it was known that a young Moroccan man, Said B., 25 years old and living in Terrassa with his family, was arrested accused of encouraging terrorist attacks in Spain and for being especially combative against the Jewish community. and against the LGTBI collective. Police sources revealed that he was very active on the social network TikTok, where he had 370,000 followers.