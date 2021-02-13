In Russia, over the past day, 14,861 new cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in 85 regions. The total number of infections since the beginning of the pandemic is 4,057,698. This was reported on Saturday, February 13, on the website stopcoronavirus.rf…

Most infections were recorded in Moscow (1963), St. Petersburg (1130) and the Moscow region (884). Least of all – in the Nenets Autonomous Okrug (8), the Jewish Autonomous Region (5) and the Chukotka Autonomous Okrug (2).

Over the past 24 hours, another 502 deaths were recorded. For the entire period of the pandemic, this figure was 79,696.

At the same time, more than 3.5 million people have been cured in Russia for all the time, with 18,765 being the number of patients discharged from their hospital in the past day alone.

Earlier, Ancha Baranova, professor at the School of Systems Biology at George Mason University, said that in Russia the next rise in the incidence of COVID-19 will begin during seasonal warming: when the temperature exceeds zero degrees.