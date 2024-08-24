Sharjah City Municipality has subjected 14,838 new public parking spaces to fees since the beginning of this year in various areas of the emirate, bringing the total number of public parking spaces in Sharjah City to 85,500 spaces. A number of new parking spaces are currently being prepared within the city, with the municipality aiming to reach 87,000 spaces by the end of the year, in line with the urban and population boom and the active tourism movement witnessed by the emirate.

In detail, Khalid Al Hammadi, Head of Public Parking Services Department at Sharjah Municipality, said that the efforts made by Sharjah Municipality to subject public parking to fees allow for their easy exchange between users, and regulate the mechanism of using parking and controlling traffic, especially in areas with a high population density. He pointed out that the most prominent areas that witnessed the addition of new parking spaces this year focused more on completing areas already subject to fees, including Al Khan, Al Mamzar, Muwailih and Warehouses Land.

Al Hammadi added in a statement to “Emarat Al Youm” that Sharjah Municipality is constantly seeking to subject commercial and industrial areas in particular to fees as soon as the road paving process is completed, with the aim of facilitating users and limiting misuse.

He stated that Sharjah Municipality worked on granting the necessary permits to increase investment yards this year to reach 320 yards providing 22,000 regular parking spaces, explaining that these parking spaces are owned by individuals or investors, and work is being done to follow up on them to preserve the rights of the owner and the customer alike to limit violations therein.

He revealed that a group of plazas will be launched to provide additional solutions to deal with the high demand for public parking spaces in some areas of the emirate that witness high population densities, as residents’ comments are being addressed to provide additional parking spaces.

Al Hammadi pointed out that the municipality has implemented an integrated plan for digital transformation in the public parking system, so that it is no longer necessary for a person to obtain paper permits and attend customer service centers. Rather, it has become easy for customers to obtain permits electronically through the Sharjah Municipality website, and pay fees through the Sharjah Digital application, or through the text message service. It has also provided the option of payment using “Apple Pay” and “Samsung Pay.”

He pointed out that there are two types of users who can use digital services: first, users of parking for short periods ranging from one to two hours, and the category of users of parking for long periods due to residence or work, as Sharjah Municipality has provided flexibility in the process of using parking, so that the first category can book through the text message service, the Sharjah Digital application, or parking fee collection devices that provide the feature of paying parking fees for short periods, while the other category can obtain a seasonal subscription permit electronically through digital channels, explaining that it provides the service for 166 dirhams per month and 1,700 dirhams per year for two areas in the emirate.