14.5% of the population of the Balearic Islands has been immunized against Covid since the vaccination program began three and a half months ago; 169,457 people have had at least one dose of the vaccine and around 57,125 have had both jabs.

The percentage of immunity of each vaccine is estimated to be 70% -80% after the first dose, but there is still no conclusive data. Recent Pfizer studies in Israel indicate 85% protection after the first injection, although other studies suggest it’s closer to 80%. Moderna is about the same and AstraZeneca is around 70%.

Vaccinations

56,000 people, including State Security Forces and Teachers, from the Balearic Islands have already received one jab of the AstraZeneca vaccine, but the Ministry of Health has yet to decide if they will be given a second injection of AstraZeneca or not, after several people developed blood clots .

Experts have proposed three options:

1. Don’t give a second AstraZeneca vaccine

2. Replace the second AstraZeneca injection with a different vaccine

3. Go ahead with the second AstraZeneca jab

Some countries are delaying second doses of AstraZeneca, but experts say it’s important to complete the treatment on time to achieve immunity. Others stress that giving a second dose of AstraZeneca to those under 60 is less risky because the probability of suffering a thrombosis after a second dose is very low and the benefits of the vaccine far outweigh the risks.

Doubts have also been raised about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine amid links to blood clots. 3,600 doses of Johnson & Johnson were supposed to arrive in Spain this week for the 70-79 age group, but the Government says the vaccination campaign won’t be affected by the delays in the short term.

Definitive studies are required to determine how long immunity lasts after overcoming the disease and what percentage of cases will generate antibodies.