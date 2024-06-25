Sales of seized items confiscated in implementation of judicial rulings issued by the Abu Dhabi Courts recorded a total value of 14 million and 482 thousand and 480 dirhams, from the proceeds of the sale of 101 vehicles and five boats, in addition to gold jewelry and artifacts, since the formation of a permanent committee to implement the rulings on the confiscation of vehicles, objects, money and precious metals. In November of 2022.

The Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, Counselor Yousef Saeed Al Abri, explained that the Permanent Committee for Implementing Confiscation Rulings, which was formed based on the decision of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, Head of the Presidential Court, and Head of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, is responsible for… Follow up on the implementation of criminal rulings related to the confiscation of vehicles, objects, money, and precious metals, up to the final rulings issued therein, and take legal measures regarding their sale in cooperation with the relevant authorities. Al-Abri stated that the committee is working in coordination and follow-up with the competent authorities to evaluate the seized items subject to confiscation and prepare their technical reports, in preparation for taking executive steps towards selling them through electronic auction in accordance with the established rules, while emphasizing the necessity of lifting restrictions, facilitating the procedures for handing over vehicles, and removing all Obstacles and challenges in cooperation with relevant institutions. He pointed out that the smart application of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department’s auctions contributes effectively to facilitating and accelerating the bidding processes for confiscated items in accordance with judicial rulings, in light of the possibility of viewing the full details of the exhibits, while providing innovative options for remote bidding, and allowing all procedures to be completed through steps. Fast and simple.