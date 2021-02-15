In Russia, 14,207 new cases of coronavirus were detected in 85 regions per day. The total number of infections since the beginning of the pandemic was 4,086,090. The operational headquarters for infection control said in its Telegram-channel.

Most infections were recorded in Moscow (1818), St. Petersburg (1093) and the Moscow region. Least of all – in the Jewish Autonomous Region (5), Nenets (3) and Chukotka (2) Autonomous Districts.

394 deaths were registered per day. The total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic is 80,520.

The daily rate of recovery was 13,935, the total – 3,607,036.