D.This time he did not fall into the red sand as usual; he just dropped to his knees and smiled, but in reality he was floating above things more than ever. With a spectacularly clear win against Novak Djokovic (6: 0, 6: 2, 7: 5), the Spaniard won his 13th title at his favorite tournament on Sunday afternoon in Paris. At 13 he also grabbed the 20th trophy at a Grand Slam tournament and is now on a par with Roger Federer. But that, he said a few minutes after the victory, could be talked about later, on that day only one thing counted – the victory at Stade Roland Garros.

He didn’t like the new, less high-bouncing balls, Nadal had said before the tournament, and in between he had complained that it was too cold to play tennis, but in the end none of that mattered in the least. In the 1200th game of his career and the 100th win at the French Open, the Spaniard was in terrifying form from the first to the last second. Five years after the second of his two defeats on Court Central, he rushed through the vastness of the game like a Saturn 5 rocket.

Back then, in June 2015 after a clear defeat in the quarter-finals against Novak Djokovic, there had been discussions as to whether his heyday might be over. 2015, that was the year in which he lost many games in mysterious form and in which Djokovic was close to winning the Grand Slam. Tempi passati. The Rafael Nadal of 2020 was more reminiscent of the player of the year 2008 of the same name, who won the final 6: 1, 6: 3, 6: 0 against a certain Roger Federer – in an hour and 38 minutes. Americans refer to a 6-0 as a bagel, and that’s not that common in big games among the very best.

Usually it suggests that one of the participants didn’t have a particularly good day, but the crazy thing about this 6-0 under closed roof was that the Serb played splendidly. And that he still had no chance because the guy in light blue on the other side looked so hungry, as if he hadn’t won a title since the last mutual encounter on this place. Djokovic played like a number one, but Nadal served a bagel made of pure gold.

In the second sentence Djokovic was spared the maximum penalty, he seemed determined enough to force the turnaround, but even this determination only earned him single points; Nadal made sure with an iron hand that it didn’t work out anymore. Not even in the third set when Djokovic made the first break and he showed people that he was still ready to fight for anything. With a loss of serve to 5: 6 he initiated the end, and Nadal completed the work a little later with an ace. Nadal and the Wilde 13 – a phenomenal team.