The payment of the 13th salary is expected to inject around R$291 billion into the Brazilian economy, according to a survey released this Thursday (9.Nov.2023) by Dieese (Inter-Union Department of Statistics and Socioeconomic Studies).

The value represents approximately 2.7% of GDP (Gross Domestic Product, the sum of all goods and services produced in the country). It will be paid to around 87.7 million people: workers in the formal market, Social Security beneficiaries and retirees and pension beneficiaries from the Union, States and municipalities. On average, each worker should receive R$3,057.

Of the amount to be paid as the 13th, approximately R$201.6 billion, or 69% of the total, will go to formal employees, including domestic workers, and 31% (R$89.8 billion) to retirees and pensioners. Social Security beneficiaries (32.8 million people) will receive R$55.4 billion, retirees and Union pensioners, R$11.2 billion (3.8%); retirees and pensioners from the States, R$17.5 billion (6%); and retirees and pensioners from the municipalities’ own schemes, R$5.6 billion.

The highest average value of the 13th will be paid to workers in the service sector (R$4,460). Industry appears with the 2nd value, equivalent to R$ 3,922; and the lowest goes to workers in the primary sector of the economy, R$2,362.

The highest average value for the 13th will be allocated to workers, retirees and pensioners in the Federal District (R$5,400) and the lowest, in Maranhão and Piauí (R$2,087 and R$2,091, respectively).

According to Dieese, to calculate the payment of the 13th salary in 2023, data were gathered from Rais (Annual List of Social Information) and Novo Caged (New General Register of Employed and Unemployed), both from Ministry of Labor and Employment. Information from Pnad (Continuous National Household Sample Survey), carried out by IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics), Social Security and STN (National Treasury Secretariat) was also considered.

With information from Brazil Agency