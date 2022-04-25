Benefit is usually paid in August and November, but was brought forward to April and May by the government

The federal government starts paying this Monday (25.Apr.2022) the 13th salary of the INSS (National Social Security Institute). The benefit will be brought forward to 31.6 million people.

The anticipation of the 13th of the INSS is part of the Income and Opportunity program, which tries to move the economy before the elections. The government calculates that the measure will inject R$ 56.7 billion into the economy. There are R$ 28.3 billion in the 1st installment, which starts to be paid on this 2nd (25.Apr), and another R$ 28.3 billion in the 2nd installment, which will be paid from May.

The 13th will be released on the same days of payment of the INSS benefits for the months of April and May. The payment of the 1st installment starts this Monday (25.Abr) for those who receive up to 1 minimum wage and on May 2 for those who have a benefit of greater value. Payments are released according to the end of the beneficiary number and continue until May 6.

Here are the payment dates for the 1st installment of the 13th of the INSS:

INSS policyholders can check the amount they will receive on the 13th in the application or on the portal at My INSS. Retirees, pensioners and workers who receive the benefit for temporary incapacity, the sickness allowance, will benefit. On the other hand, those who receive the BPC (Benefício de Prestação Continuada) are not entitled to the 13th.