At CES 2023 in Las Vegas, Intel announced 13th Generation Intel Core processors for laptops that bring next-level performance and experiences to mobile platforms. Intel introduced 32 new 13th Generation Intel Core mobile processors with a suite of features and capabilities across all product categories. “The 13th Gen Intel Core processor family delivers unparalleled and scalable performance across all segments of mobile PCs,” said Michelle Johnston Holthaus, executive vice president and general manager of Intel’s Client Computing Group. “With our industry-leading technologies and an unrivaled partner ecosystem, people can expect a premium PC experience in unique new formats to create and enjoy on the go.”

The series includes the first 24-core laptop processor. Adding to this unique features such as support for both DDR4 and DDR5 memory, best-in-class connectivity and PCIe Gen 5, 13th Generation HX processors deliver an advanced gaming platform, with up to 5.6 gigahertz (GHz) of turbo frequency: up to 11% faster single-threaded performance and 49% faster multitasking performance than previous generation, as well as: up to 24 cores (8 Performance-core, 16 Efficient-core ), 32 threads and an improved Intel Thread Director, full memory support up to 128 gigabytes (GB) total for DDR5 (up to 5600 MHz) and DDR4 (up to 3200 MHz), Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6E (Gig+) for six times faster internet browsing speed with no channel interference from previous Wi-Fi technologies, Thunderbolt 4 support, overclocking capability on all HX and HK models.

Intel also introduced 13th generation Intel Core P-series and U-series mobile processors for highly portable PCs. The new series offers: up to 14 cores (6 Performance-cores, 8 Efficient-cores) and improved Intel Thread Director, new Intel Iris Xe graphics features such as gaming endurance, XeSS Super Sampling and Intel Arc Control, extensive memory support for DDR5 and DDR4 and LP variants, integrated Intel Wi-Fi 6E (Gig+) and new wireless features such as Intel Connectivity Performance Suite, Intel Wi-Fi Proximity Sensing and Intel Bluetooth LE Audio, up to 4 Thunderbolt 4 ports. For the first time ever , select designs based on 13th Gen Intel Core processors will feature the Intel Movidius vision processing unit (VPU). Co-engineering with Microsoft on their new Windows Studio Effects, the AI-intensive operations required for pro-level collaboration and streaming can be delivered to the VPU, freeing up the CPU and GPU to handle other workloads and multitasking. The new laptops will be produced this year by Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, Lenovo, MSI, Razer, Republic of Gamers, Samsung and others.