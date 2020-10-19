Construction of new schools continues throughout the country. By September 1, 43 new schools for 33 thousand places were opened, by the end of 2020 another 96 will appear – for almost 56 thousand places.

In 2024, there will be 242 thousand new places. It is expected that the third shift in those regions where it exists will become a thing of the past, and training in two shifts should gradually become an exception to the rule. It does not matter where the child lives: in a big city or in a village – the national project “Education” will ensure equal access of children to quality education throughout the country. For this, modern schools are being built, equipped with high-speed Internet and modern equipment, including in small towns and villages.

In the Stavropol Territory, the construction of a new school No. 16 in the city of Kislovodsk is nearing completion. 175 students will come to the new school in the second half of this academic year. The facility is currently in the final stages of construction. Equipment is being installed. In the near future, the school will be connected to engineering networks. Construction work on school sports grounds is also nearing completion. Landscaping is in progress. In November, the facility will be commissioned and the school will start operating in January.

In Buryatia, by the end of 2020, a school will be opened in Nizhni Taltsy, Zaigraevsky district, for 450 places. “In two shifts, the new school will be able to accept already 900 students. Comfortable conditions are created for all children in the surrounding areas: study in a modern and beautiful school. The road to the school has also been repaired, ” Head of Buryatia Alexey Tsydenov… The new school consists of six blocks. The building houses a spacious sports hall, a canteen, an assembly hall, a library, and a sports ground on the school grounds. 465 children are studying in the old school building in the current academic year with a three-shift mode of operation. In the next academic year, 90 students will go to the first grades alone. Also, the new school will increase the number of employees by 20. In general, five schools will be built in the region by the end of 2020: in addition to this one, in Nizhniye Taltsy, also in the village of Arshan, Tunkinsky district, the village of Klyuevka, Kabansky district, and two buildings in the capital of the republic. Next year, the construction of the largest school in the republic for 1275 places will be completed on Avtotransportnaya street in the city of Ulan-Ude.

A new school for 1,200 students is being built in the Tyumen Region, opening in September 2021. Facade finishing, installation of internal engineering networks and finishing works are now being carried out. Outside the building, landscaping is also underway, curbs are being installed, work continues on the installation of drainage hatches. This school is the sixth in a row in the Tyumen region, which is being built according to a standard design. In 2018, such a school was opened in the Yamalsky-2 microdistrict, in 2019 two – in Tobolsk and in Tyumen on Boris Zhitkov Street. In 2020, within the framework of the national project “Education”, the construction of such a school in the 4th Zarechny microdistrict was completed. Now in Tyumen, the construction of 3 such schools is underway. The total area of ​​the building for this project is more than 20 thousand square meters. m. The educational institution is divided into three blocks: the first will accommodate middle and senior classes, the second – the primary link, the third block is designed for a dining room, a sports hall, a library complex, an assembly hall and administrative premises. Various sports grounds will be located on the territory adjacent to the school: a jogging track, a horizontal bar complex.

Construction of a new school on Artilleriyskaya Street in Kaliningrad is progressing on schedule. Object readiness – 71%. Four floors of the school have already been built. Currently, interior finishing work, installation of ventilation systems, driveways and sidewalks are underway, the foundation for sports grounds is being prepared. A separate boiler house was built, which will provide the school with heat all year round. The new educational institution is designed for 1,100 children. Its feature will be the training of future specialists in the chemical-biological and engineering profiles. Library and recreation areas, two sports halls, a swimming pool, an assembly hall and a shooting gallery for passing the TRP standards will be located here. “The area where the school is located is actively developing. A new educational institution is very necessary here. After all, the nearest schools are only on the streets of Gagarin and Kuibyshev. The presence of a school near the house is not only convenient, but also makes it possible for us to get away from second shifts, ”she said Svetlana Truseneva, Minister of Education of the Kaliningrad Region… The building is scheduled to be commissioned in December. In January, the recruitment of classes will begin, and in September 2021, children will sit at their desks.