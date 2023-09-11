The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation monitored 1,389 “fake resettlement” violations in the private sector, committed or implicated by 565 establishments and 824 citizens, within 14 months (from the end of June 2022, until the end of last August), as the penalties and financial fines imposed against the violators were applied. While the Ministry clarified that if it is proven that any establishment was involved in committing a “sham localization” violation, it will be obligated to pay any contributions due towards the localization targets (retroactively) for the years in which it deceived the Ministry by using fake localization, in addition to its commitment to achieving the targets that it exceeded by committing This violation.

In detail, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation confirmed that it deals firmly with any violation of the decisions to resettle Emirati cadres in the targeted private sector establishments, and does not hesitate to apply the stipulated penalties, based on its keenness to achieve the goals, initiatives and policies of Emiratisation, which are represented in improving the Emirati human development system, Preparing productive and sustainable citizen human capital in the private sector, to achieve the goals of effective economic participation of citizens.

The Ministry stated, in a recent decision, that if it is proven that any of the establishments targeted by the Saudization decisions in the private sector are involved in committing a “sham Saudization” violation, the numbers of citizens imported for that violation will not be counted within the Saudization percentages that the facility is required to achieve semi-annually, stressing that However, the violating establishments are obligated to pay any contributions due towards the Emiratisation targets (retroactively) for the years in which they showed the Ministry “shamly” that they had achieved the required Emiratisation percentage, in addition to their commitment also to achieving the targets they exceeded through deception by committing a fictitious Emiratisation violation.

According to the Ministry, a total of 1,389 “sham localization” violations were monitored in the private sector, which constitutes a clear violation of the nationalization decisions and “Nafes” program regulations, committed or implicated by 565 establishments and 824 citizens, during the 14 months from the end of June 2022, until the end of August. Al-Madi, pointing out that it has implemented financial penalties and fines against the violating establishments, in parallel with applying administrative procedures, and stopping the financial benefit provided by the Emirates Competitiveness Council “NAFES” program for citizens formally appointed to the violating establishments.

The ministerial decision specified eight types of violations and administrative penalties related to the initiatives and programs of the Emirates Competitiveness Council (NAFES), and the fines imposed for each violation. The first is “the establishment circumventing the Emiratisation targets by reducing the numbers or modifying the classification of its workers for the purpose of fraud or any other form.” Another form of fraud is proven by the Ministry. The first time, it is punished by imposing an administrative fine of 100,000 dirhams, and the second time, 300,000 dirhams. The fine reaches half a million dirhams when committed for the third time or more.

The second violation is represented by “the establishment carrying out fictitious Emiratisation in violation of any of the Emiratisation decisions and Nafs initiatives and programs”, and it is fined 20 thousand dirhams for each case of a fictitious Emiratisation employee the first time, rising to 50 thousand dirhams for each case of a fictitious Emiratisation employee the second time, and it becomes 100 thousand dirhams for each case of a fictitious Emiratisation employee for the third time or more, while the fourth violation relates to “submitting incorrect documents or data to obtain services or benefits related to (Nafis).” The violating establishment will be fined an amount of 20 thousand dirhams for For each case the first time, it rises to 50,000 dirhams for each case the second time, while it reaches 100,000 dirhams for each case the third time or more.

The list of violations included “invalidity of the required documents or failure to renew them within the prescribed time period,” and the establishment will be fined 2,000 dirhams for each month, with a maximum of 5,000 dirhams, as well as “the establishment’s failure to take the prescribed procedures in accordance with Decree Law No. 33 of 2021 regarding regulating labor relations and its amendments.” And its executive regulations and the decisions implemented in the event that the beneficiary does not join the work after issuing the work permit and the facility obtains support from the Council, or if the beneficiary does not regularly work for the facility after joining or the beneficiary stops working and the facility does not inform the Council, an administrative fine will be imposed 20 One thousand dirhams for each citizen.

The violations also included “the facility terminating the beneficiary’s service and reassigning him to the same facility in order to obtain support from the Council,” whereby an administrative fine of 20,000 dirhams was imposed on it for each employee’s case the first time, rising to 50,000 dirhams for each employee’s case in the first instance. The second time, up to 100 thousand dirhams for each employee case in the third and subsequent times, as well as the violation of “the establishment’s failure to report any change occurring in the terms of use without a reason accepted by the Council,” as an administrative fine of 20 thousand dirhams is imposed for each case after Notifying the Council of the violation being proven.

Finally, if any establishment commits a violation of “defrauding Emiratisation targets by reducing the numbers or changing the classification of its workers for the purpose of fraud or any other form of fraud proven by the Ministry,” it will be fined 100,000 dirhams if the violation is committed for the first time, rising to 300. One thousand dirhams in the event that the violation is committed for the second time, and up to 500 thousand dirhams in the event that the violation is committed for the third time or any other subsequent time, with the establishment proven to have committed the violation obligated to achieve the annual resettlement target required of it according to the establishment’s real situation before the fraud.

Serious violations

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation indicated that, in addition to imposing financial fines on establishments that violate Emiratisation targets, they are transferred to the third category, which is the lowest category within the classification system for private sector establishments registered with the Ministry, which leads to several consequences for these establishments, the most important of which is payment of the value. The highest fees for the Ministry’s services, compared to the fees paid by establishments listed in the first and second categories.

It stated that it also refers establishments that commit serious violations of Emiratisation decisions to the Public Prosecution to take penal measures, and also cancels the work permits of citizens whose appointments have been falsely proven, in addition to obligating the violating establishments to pay the financial contributions imposed on them as they have not met the Emiratisation targets required of them, in addition to coordinating with “Nafis” program to stop nominally appointed citizens from benefiting from the financial support they received, and take procedures to recover the amounts.