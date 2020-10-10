A frail but hopeful figure appeared on the tarmac at Véliz-Villacoublay air base (Yvelines) on Friday, October 9. Sophie Pétronin arrives on the scene after a very long journey. For 1,383 days, she was held in Mali. Her recent release, along with that of three other hostages, was a real relief for her but also for her whole family. In France, it is his grandchildren who come to welcome him. President of the Republic Emmanuel Macron also made a point of being present. The day before, in Bamako (Mali), it was his son, extremely moved, who had welcomed him.

If she necessarily appears a little weakened physically, Sophie Pétronin is doing quite well. Despite this long period of captivity, she refuses to fall into anger. “Anger? Against whom? No, it’s going to hurt me to be angry. If you’re okay with what’s happening to you, it’s not going to be too bad. If you resist, you go bump “, she confides. The ex-hostage does not lose hope. She also assures that she wants to return to Mali soon.