From: Katja Saake

The traffic light coalition is arguing about the budget for 2024. However, the taxpayers’ association sees clear savings potential in the federal government – not only in the case of make-up artists’ costs.

Berlin – In the middle of the traffic light coalition’s budget dispute, the Taxpayers’ Association (BdSt) has published savings proposals for the current federal budget. Among other things, it is about increased costs for make-up artists, photographers and foundations. The BdSt, which sees itself as representing the interests of all taxpayers and, according to its own statements, is committed to lowering taxes and reducing national debt and bureaucracy, sees a lot of savings potential and makes concrete savings proposals.

Annalena Baerbock is always in the spotlight: here on a visit to Iraq. © Michael Kappeler/dpa

Traffic light coalition with historically high levels of new debt

The current federal financial situation is worrying: “The total borrowing of the federal government will be around 540 billion euros in 2023 – a historically high level of debt that future generations will be confronted with,” according to the BdSt on its website. That is why the association checked the federal budget for potential savings. At the same time, the traffic light coalition is struggling to draft a federal budget for 2024. Several ministries had called for additional spending (the family ministry for basic child security and the defense ministry for upgrading the Bundeswehr).

Christian Lindner, on the other hand, relies on savings and rejects tax increases: “We will advise each individual expenditure in the federal budget on its justification and amount,” he recently told the Rheinische Post. There is a financial gap that has to be filled “by doing without”. The Federation of German Taxpayers is now delivering for this concrete suggestions.

Federal Foreign Office: make-up artist for 137,000 euros

The traffic light politicians seem to attach much more importance to an advantageous appearance and their public image than their government predecessors: Expenditure on photographers, hairdressers and make-up artists rose significantly in the first full year of government of the traffic light coalition in 2022 – to around 1.5 million euros. This is almost 80 percent more than in 2021, when the grand coalition was still in power for the most part.

According to the BdSt. In particular, the expenses for make-up artists have increased by leaps and bounds. Striking: A make-up artist on behalf of the Federal Foreign Office – the house of Annalena Baerbocks- who, with 137,000 euros, accounts for more than half of the expenditure for make-up artists of the federal government, according to the BdSt.

Criticism of tax squandering: hairstyle app

And that’s not the only item of expenditure that the taxpayers’ association criticizes: Another example is a hairstyle app. Who does not know it: You come to the hairdresser with a precise idea for a new hairstyle, but the result after the visit does not meet your expectations. The Federal Ministry of Research is addressing this problem by funding the development of a hairstyle app with augmented reality with more than 1.3 million euros until autumn 2025, according to the BdSt.

With their help, “desired hairstyles can be realistically visualized and adjusted, taking into account the individual head shape and hair structure, even before the use of scissors and hair dye,” reports the BdSt. The aim of the app is to increase customer satisfaction in the salons and to use the data collected to be able to order the most popular products for customers. The BdSt demands a “cut”: “It must not be a core task of the state to optimize customer loyalty, productivity and thus profit prospects for hairdressing salons.”

The Federal Chancellery: An arched new building made of sandstone with around 400 offices is to be built here. © Joerg Carstensen/dpa

Increasing expenses: XXL Bundestag, new building of the Chancellery and foundations

The Federal Chancellery is to be supplemented by a new building, which will double the usable area. The reason for this is the increased number of employees since moving in in 2001. Many employees are currently housed outside the building. The BdSt criticizes the new building of the Chancellery, which is already “bigger than the White House in Washington, DC or the Élysée Palace in Paris”. In the meantime, 292 million euros more than originally approved would be planned for the new building.

Another point of criticism from the BdSt: the “XXL Bundestag” with currently 736 members of parliament. This will probably cost taxpayers 200 million euros more in 2023 than in 2020. The taxpayers’ association is calling for a reform of the electoral law with a reduction to ideally 500 MPs. The electoral law reform of the traffic light coalition, which was voted on in the Bundestag on March 17, aims for 630 MPs.

According to the BdSt, the financing of party-affiliated foundations from tax revenue should also reach a record level of up to 690 million euros in 2023. And in the government draft of the traffic light coalition for the federal budget for 2023, initially only 116 million euros were budgeted for the domestic work of the foundations, as well as 5 million euros for investment expenditure. The BdSt demands a foundation law that puts a stop to this “self-service mentality”. Austria is mentioned as a role model, where the amount of funding from foundations at federal level has been set at 10.5 million euros for years.

Dobrindt criticizes the traffic light coalition: the budget is the same as a “black hole”

The Union criticizes the current budget dispute in the traffic light coalition and is outraged by tax increase requests from parts of the government. CSU regional group chief Alexander Dobrindt said opposite the dpa: “The fact that the traffic light cannot agree on a budget with absolute record tax revenues for the federal government in 2023 and that further tax increases and high levels of new debt are in the air is a clear expression of a lack of seriousness in financial policy.”

He has “no confidence in the FDP that they will ward off further tax hike requests from the Greens and SPD,” said the CSU politician. He also criticized Federal Finance Minister Christian Lindner: He was “a household juggler who constantly throws new balls into the air: with core budgets, shadow budgets, special funds and other air bookings”. When it comes to the traffic light budget, “there is no black zero in sight. The household is more like a black hole.”

Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) and Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) in the Bundestag. © Kay Nietfeld/dpa

Dobrindt also criticized the fact that it was not possible to foresee when a draft budget could be expected. Usually, key figures are presented before the final government draft for the budget – but Lindner recently announced that he would not do so this year. The ministers had announced additional requests of around 70 billion euros, for which he sees no leeway if the debt brake is adhered to and tax increases are avoided. Lindner had accused the SPD and the Greens of having “no common understanding of the realities of fiscal policy”.

However, Dobrindt shows little understanding for the minister’s financial problems: “Tax revenues are exploding – VAT revenues are increasing due to inflation, income tax revenues are increasing due to wage settlements,” said Dobrindt. Instead of talking about tax cuts “so that workers get more out of their wage increases, this traffic light speculates about new debt and tax increases”. (kasa/dpa)