The Emirates Journalists Association held its regular general assembly and board elections today “from a distance”, which was moderated by the advisor of the Ministry of Community Development, Hamad Al-Mannai, and Reda Hijazi and Maha Al-Muhairi, from the Department of Public Benefit Associations in the Ministry, from the Ministry’s Operations Room.

The results of the elections showed the victory of Ahmed Al-Mansoori, Hussein Al-Mannai, Fadela Al-Muaini, Muhammad Al-Hammadi, Hassan Omran, Hessa Seif, Salama Al-Ketbi, Raed Al-Shayeb and Muhammad Saeed Al-Taniji, to form the new board of directors that will take over the task for the next 3 years, out of 24 candidates who competed for membership in the association’s board of directors in Elections held, by default, after discussing the agenda of the Ordinary Assembly of the Assembly.

And 133 members of the association voted, out of 154 working members who paid their subscription until 2021.

During its meeting, the General Assembly approved the reports according to the agenda, which were presented by the Chairman of the Board of Directors in the ended session, Muhammad Al-Hammadi, and included the ratification of the minutes of the previous meeting, which was held in April 2019 for the Ordinary General Assembly meeting and the Extraordinary General Assembly meeting, and the presentation of the administrative report of the activity of the General Assembly. 2019 and 2020, and a discussion of the activity programs and the work plan for the year 2021. The meeting also approved the estimated budget for the current year, and the general budget of the Assembly for the years 2019 and 2020, and the auditor for the current year was chosen from among the offers submitted, and members are scheduled to meet during the coming period to form the new board of directors.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

