Chinese media reported that search and rescue work in Gansu ended at 3 pm on Tuesday (0700 GMT), about 15 hours after the disaster occurred in a remote mountainous area near the border between Gansu and Qinghai provinces. It was not immediately clear whether the search operation in Qinghai was continuing.

The authorities said that 115 people had been found dead in Gansu as of 9 a.m. yesterday, Wednesday (0100 GMT), and 784 others were injured. Gansu did not report any missing persons.

The death toll in Qinghai rose to 22, in addition to 198 wounded and 12 missing, as of 8:56 pm yesterday, Wednesday.

The earthquake caused thousands of homes to crack and collapse, causing damage to more than 145,000 people.