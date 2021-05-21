The 136-kilogram American woman was able to lose half of her weight and achieve her cherished dream. She shared her experience with the Daily Mail.

32-year-old Amber Hope from Los Angeles said that the extra pounds brought her a little to suicide.

She regularly ate at night and drank 5-6 cans of soda a day. “I never drank ordinary water – only carbonated drinks and energy drinks,” the woman recalled. Hope never had breakfast, but she could eat a large pizza alone for dinner.

At the peak of obesity, the American weighed 136 kilograms. The woman decided to pursue health only when depression drove her to suicidal thoughts in 2017. “Once an insight happened to me. I signed up with a psychologist and started making a list of things that I would like to do, ”- said Hope.

Most of all, Amber wanted to become an actress and develop computer games. Thanks to therapy, the woman began to strive for her goals, and constant exercise and a low-carb diet allowed her to lose 68 kilograms in a year. The American also refused animal food, although from time to time she allows herself fish.

Success in the fight against extra pounds helped Hope to achieve other goals. She contributed to the development of the video game as a designer and starred in a promotional video for Orange Is the New Black.

Over time, Hope decided to use her experience to help others and now works as a personal trainer. In addition, in February 2021, a woman became interested in archery, and recently won the first competition. She says the sport has given her new self-confidence.

“When I was fat, I thought there was no way out, but there was always a way out,” Hope said, recalling her difficult journey.

