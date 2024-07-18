The UAE National Competitiveness Council (NAFES) has signed a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), aiming to provide 13,500 job opportunities for citizens in private sector companies affiliated with ADNOC by 2028, reflecting the commitment of both parties to empower Emirati youth and enhance their participation in economic and sustainable development.

Through the MoU, which supports the UAE government’s strategic goal of providing 100,000 new jobs for Emiratis in the private sector over the next three years, ADNOC will provide 1,000 vocational training opportunities for Emirati university graduates in companies operating within the supply chain of its businesses and activities through NAFIS’s “Khebra” program. During the current year, job and training opportunities will be allocated for Emiratis with skills in the Al Dhafra region.