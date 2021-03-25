The Police Rehabilitation Department at Saif bin Zayed Academy for Police and Security Sciences, in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Blood Bank Services Department, organized a blood donation campaign, under the title “A Life of Others with Your Blood Drop,” at the Police Rehabilitation Department building in Al Ain, with the participation of 135 officers, non-commissioned officers and freshmen.

The Director of the Academy, Major General Thani Butti Al Shamsi, affirmed the Abu Dhabi Police’s keenness to implement humanitarian initiatives, enhance community participation and positive citizenship, pointing out that precautionary and preventive measures have been taken into account against the emerging coronavirus pandemic.

The Director of the Police Rehabilitation Department at Abu Dhabi Police, Colonel Hussein Ali Al-Junaibi, stated that the donation campaigns reinforce the culture of social solidarity and volunteer work, pointing to the Abu Dhabi Police’s interest in encouraging affiliates to donate their blood to the needy, and strengthening the concept of community partnership and its noble humanitarian goals that contribute to saving lives and the lives of patients.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

