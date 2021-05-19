Yesterday, the Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced the conduct of 249,847 new examinations, with the aim of early detection and counting the cases infected with the emerging corona virus (Covid-19), and those who had contact with it and isolate them. The intensification of investigation procedures and the expansion of the number of examinations at the state level contributed to the detection of 1,348 new cases of the virus of different nationalities.

Thus, the total number of registered cases is 550 thousand and 29 cases.

The Ministry also announced the death of two cases as a result of the repercussions of infection with the emerging corona virus, bringing the number of deaths in the country to 1639 cases.

The Ministry of Health and Community Protection expressed its regret and condolences to the families of the deceased, and its wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured, calling upon the community members to cooperate with the health authorities and adhere to the instructions and adhere to social distancing to ensure the health and safety of all. The Ministry also announced the recovery of 1,316 new cases of people infected with the “Covid-19” virus, and that they recovered from symptoms of the disease after receiving the necessary health care.

Thus, the total number of recoveries is 530,85 cases.

The Ministry announced the provision of 110,123 new doses of the “Covid-19” vaccine.

Thus, the total doses provided by it are 11 million and 704 thousand and 191 doses, and the rate of vaccine distribution is 118.34 doses per 100 people.

