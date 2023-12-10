The Director-General and Special Representative of the UAE Presidency for COP28, Ambassador Majid Al Suwaidi, confirmed that the COP28 Presidency is focused on achieving balanced consensus in the COP negotiations, noting that a general evaluation session was hosted with the aim of clarifying the progress achieved at the technical level. And listening to the comments of all parties regarding building areas of convergence.

Al-Suwaidi said, during a media briefing held yesterday, in the “Blue Zone” on “Food, Agriculture and Water” Day, one of the specialized topics of “COP28”, that “food systems are highly vulnerable to the effects of climate change, and the COP28 is proud to raise them to the highest level of Discussions.

He added, “The Presidency of the Conference of the Parties drives momentum towards achieving the goals of the historic UAE Declaration on Food and Agriculture Systems in (COP28), which was approved by 134 world leaders, representing 480 million farmers, and 75% of global food production during the World Climate Action Summit.”

Al Suwaidi continued: “We heard strong messages from developing countries, and as a result we ask the parties to propose consensual solutions on the global goal on adaptation, and more options on financing in the global assessment process.”

He explained, “Hunger is a daily reality for more than 700 million people around the world,” noting that there are another three billion people who cannot eat a nutritious diet, and these are symptoms of a broken diet that we want to start reforming from the UAE.

He stated, “During the World Climate Action Summit, the global community mobilized $2.5 billion to support the food and climate agenda, while the UAE and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation launched a $200 million partnership for food systems, agricultural innovation and climate action.”

$3.5 trillion in global losses due to malnutrition

International experts and officials said that the effects and risks of climate change have become increasingly complex, leading to malnutrition in particular, and affecting the global economy in general, in terms of lack of production and high health care costs, which costs the world about 3.5 trillion dollars annually.

During a dialogue session entitled “Accelerating the Transformation in the Relationship between Nutrition and Climate” in the Green Zone, within the COP28 conference, officials stressed that managing this issue has become more difficult. According to the latest reports issued by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, evidence has emerged of an increase in greenhouse gas emissions above the normal rate, an increase in land and water temperatures, and an escalation of climate phenomena, such as rising heat waves, heavy rains, droughts, and tropical cyclones, thus negatively affecting the climate. Use of arable land, and lack of crop and livestock production.