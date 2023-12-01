134 countries sign a declaration that puts agriculture at the center of the climate fight

134 countries present at COP28 in Dubai signed the ‘Declaration on Sustainable Agriculture, Resilient Food Systems and Climate Action’ on Friday, December 1. With this text, governments commit to include food and agriculture for the first time in their national plans to fight climate change and to increase their financing. Food production accounts for a third of human-generated greenhouse gas emissions.

An important achievement on the second day of COP 28 in Dubai. On Friday, December 1, 134 countries present at the UN climate summit organized in the United Arab Emirates from November 30 to December 12, signed the ‘Declaration on Sustainable Agriculture, Resilient Food Systems and Climate Action’.

The declaration, promoted by Emirati Sultan Al Jaber, who chairs the summit, focuses on the transformation of food systems as part of the global climate agenda.

Through this text, the governments of the signatory countries committed to including food and agriculture in their national plans to mitigate climate change before COP30, which will be organized in 2025. They also committed to increasing financing for these same plans.

Among the signatory countries are the United States, Brazil, China and the 27 countries of the European Union. These 134 countries account for 70% of the food produced globally, almost 500 million farmers and 76% of the total emissions linked to the global food system.

COP28 puts food systems transformation on global climate agenda, with a range of initiatives supporting food and climate action announced during the first thematic session of the World Climate Action Summit. “Today signals a turning point, embedding sustainable agriculture and… pic.twitter.com/wfPTbkuaqb — COP28 UAE (@COP28_UAE) December 1, 2023



Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and Environment of the United Arab Emirates and COP28 Food Systems Leader, welcomed the declaration, which she said marks “a turning point” in the COPs by incorporating agriculture and Sustainable food systems as essential axes of progress to confront climate change. “Together we will make lasting change for families, farmers and the future,” she promised.

“Countries must put food systems and agriculture at the center of their climate ambitions, addressing both global emissions and protecting the lives and livelihoods of farmers living on the frontlines of climate change,” added the Emirati minister.

A financing plan of 2.5 billion dollars is unlocked

To support the declaration, Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri also announced the unlocking of more than 2.5 billion dollars by the international community with the aim of financing this new commitment.

Additionally, the United Arab Emirates and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation will provide $200 million for food systems, agricultural innovation and climate action, focusing on agricultural research, scaling up agricultural innovations and funding technical assistance for the plan’s implementation. .

UAE Minister of Climate Change Mariam bint Mohammed Saeed Hareb al-Mheiri speaks during a photo session at the COP27 climate conference at the Sharm el-Sheikh International Convention Center in the Egyptian Red Sea resort city of the same name, on November 9, 2022. © AHMAD GHARABLI / AFP

In announcing the signing of the declaration by the United States, Secretary of State Antony Blinken emphasized that “around the world, 700 million people suffer from chronic malnutrition,” and that the challenge of combating food insecurity is being reinforced. over time.

“Approximately half of these people face severe food insecurity, which simply means that they do not know where or if their next meal will come from. This crisis is exacerbated by a warming climate and extreme weather events. “added the senior US official.

Food production accounts for a third of emissions

Food production systems are some of the most vulnerable to the effects of climate change, which represents a threat to global food security. At the same time, these systems account for about a third of greenhouse gas emissions produced by humans.

However, in 2022, studies showed that only 3% of public financing for the fight against climate change was dedicated to food and agriculture. With this declaration, COP 28 aims to put these two issues at the center of the debate. Th