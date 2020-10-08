Corona virus infection has been found in 13395 more people in Maharashtra and 58 more patients have died. After this the total cases have increased to 1493884 while the death toll has reached 39430. The Health Department official said that 15575 patients have also been discharged from hospitals. After this, the number of people recovering from infection has increased to 1212016.

With this, the official said that the number of patients being treated for fatal infections in the state has reached 241986. He said that there were 2823 cases in Mumbai city on Thursday. There have been a total of 222784 cases in the city. In Pune city 808 new patients were confirmed and 27 infected died. After this the total cases of the city have risen to 162904 and the death toll has reached 3689. 7404231 samples have been examined in the state.

At the same time, eight new cases of Kovid-19 were reported in Mumbai’s slum area Dharavi, which is the lowest daily number in almost two weeks. With this, the number of Corona virus infection cases reached 3300 in this area on Thursday. This information was given by the metropolitan body.

According to a senior Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official, 2820 Kovid-19 patients from Dharavi have recovered and returned to their homes from hospitals. The official said that currently only 187 patients of Kovid-19 are under treatment in the densely populated area. According to BMC figures, the number of units in the area has been revealed after 12 days.