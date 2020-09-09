One other 1,338 sufferers recovered from coronavirus in Moscow, the overall variety of recovered is about 225 thousand individuals. Anastasia Rakova, the deputy mayor of the capital for social improvement, introduced this to reporters on Wednesday, September 9.

“The whole quantity of people that have recovered from an infection has elevated to 224,840,” stated the vice mayor.

The day earlier than, Rakova stated that over the previous 24 hours, one other 1,250 sufferers have recovered from COVID-19.

After remedy of the affected person, particular research are carried out to substantiate the absence of an infection. On discharge, sufferers are given acceptable suggestions. Those that have had COVID-19 are supplied to change into donors of plasma, which shall be used within the remedy of sufferers with a extreme type of this virus.

In early September, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin stated that mass vaccination in opposition to coronavirus within the metropolis is deliberate on the finish of this yr – early subsequent. Put up-marketing trials of a vaccine in opposition to this an infection within the capital can final from two to 6 months. The drug shall be launched into mass industrial manufacturing no sooner than December.

The primary batch of the coronavirus vaccine arrived on September 4 at three Moscow polyclinics – No. 2, 220 and 62. Rakova identified that residents can apply for participation within the examine and be the primary to obtain the vaccine.

