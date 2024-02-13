Rafah (WAM)

The Emirates Red Crescent Authority continued distributing food and relief aid to the people of the Gaza Strip, benefiting 132,883 people, as part of the “gallant knight 3” humanitarian operation launched by the UAE under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him. God, to support the Palestinian brothers.

On Sunday, Emirati Red Crescent teams distributed 6,700 pieces of clothing, including 3,220 winter jackets, to residents of several areas in the Strip, in addition to 1,334 food parcels, 592 sanitary parcels for women, 617 sanitary parcels for children, 578 tents, and 250 sleeping bags. And 58 diapers for children, while the Emirates Red Crescent teams installed 25 floodlights in the shelter camps. In the context of its humanitarian relief efforts, the Emirates Red Crescent continued to operate 28 charity kitchens, which produced 13,280 meals, benefiting 53,120 Palestinians.

The Authority also continued implementing the subsidized bread project in 7 bakeries, which produced 2,235 loaves of bread, benefiting 22,350 individuals.

As part of “Operation Gallant Knight 3,” the Red Crescent Authority launched a humanitarian aid convoy for the residents of the Gaza Strip, as part of its annual winter campaign, “You are the Warm Hands,” which includes about one million six hundred and fifty thousand pieces of winter clothing and blankets to combat the cold.