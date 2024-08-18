Ciudad Juarez.- With an investment of more than 15 million 700 thousand pesos, the Municipal Water and Sanitation Board (JMAS) began the installation and replacement of 133 valves, which will benefit 274 thousand inhabitants of 37 colonies.

The objective is to optimize the distribution and control of drinking water in this area of ​​the northeastern sector of the city.

Work began this month and is expected to continue until March next year, covering a wide perimeter that includes several of the city’s main roads.

The areas involved in this project are delimited by Santiago Troncoso, Miguel de la Madrid, Ejército Nacional, Waterfill, Francisco Villarreal Torres Boulevard and Juan Pablo II avenues.

These areas are not only crucial for Ciudad Juárez’s road connectivity, but also for the supply of water to a vast sector of the population.

The project will directly benefit 274,489 inhabitants distributed in 37 neighborhoods of the city, including Lucio Blanco II, Granjero, Airport Expansion, El Sauzal, Juárez Nuevo, Lucio Blanco, Heroes of the Revolution, Salvarcar, Torres del PRI and ECO 2000.

These colonies, many of them decades old, have occasionally experienced problems with water supply due to obsolete or insufficient infrastructure.

With the installation of these new valves, it is hoped not only to improve the distribution of water in these areas, but also to exercise greater control over the volume of water injected into the general network.

The replacement of these valves is an essential component of a broader JMAS plan to modernize and optimize the drinking water distribution network in Ciudad Juárez.

Valves are required in the operation of the water network, as they allow regulating the flow of water, isolating sections for maintenance and repair, and ensuring that the pressure is adequate in different parts of the city.

In many parts of the Northeast, existing infrastructure has suffered wear and tear and, in some cases, has become obsolete, affecting JMAS’s ability to ensure a consistent, quality water supply.

In this sense, the installation and replacement of valves is a key step to meet this objective, ensuring that water reaches all areas of the city efficiently and equitably, particularly those that have historically been more vulnerable to supply problems.

In addition to the immediate benefits for residents of these 37 colonias, JMAS authorities have highlighted that this project will also contribute to the long-term sustainability of the city’s water system.

By improving the control and distribution of water, waste will be reduced and the use of this vital resource will be optimized, in a context where water scarcity is a growing concern in many parts of the country.

During the execution of the works, it is anticipated that there will be some inconvenience for residents, such as temporary interruptions in the water supply and disruptions to vehicle traffic in the areas where the works are being carried out.

However, JMAS assured that all necessary measures are being taken to minimize these inconveniences and urged citizens to understand and cooperate, stressing that the long-term benefits of this project will far outweigh the temporary inconvenience.

The intervention in this northeastern sector of Ciudad Juárez is not an isolated effort, but part of a broader infrastructure plan that seeks to modernize the drinking water system throughout the city.

These types of projects are essential to ensure the resilience of urban infrastructure in the face of the challenges of climate change and population growth, which put pressure on water resources.