Over the past day, 13,233 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Russia. This was announced on Monday, February 16, by the operational headquarters for monitoring and controlling the situation with coronavirus.

The largest number of cases of the virus in the last 24 hours was registered in Moscow (1409), St. Petersburg (1082) and the Moscow region (643).

Over the past day, 459 deaths were recorded. During the day in Russia, 17,627 people fully recovered.

In total, to date, 4,099,323 cases of coronavirus have been detected in Russia in 85 regions. Over the entire period, 80 979 deaths were recorded, 3 624 663 people recovered.

Last week, the head of Rospotrebnadzor Anna Popova said that, despite the stabilization of the situation with coronavirus in the Russian Federation, it is still necessary to wear masks.

On February 8, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova announced that the restrictive measures introduced against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic will remain in the country until the population forms herd immunity.

She also noted that the situation with coronavirus in Russia is stabilizing.

Current information on the situation with coronavirus is available on the websites stopcoronavirus.rf and access to all.rf, as well as by the hashtag #WeVeTogether. Coronavirus hotline: 8 (800) 2000-112.