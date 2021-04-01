Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

Mohammed Obaid Rashid Al Shamsi, Director General of the Sharjah Social Security Fund, praised the support of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to the Sharjah Social Security Fund and his vision in securing a decent living for citizens, through the social insurance umbrella, as it is the safety valve to achieve stability and the living life of families.

He praised the continuous follow-up by the Executive Council of the Emirate of Sharjah and its support for all policies and actions of the fund since its inception until now, and the continuous follow-up given by His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler and Chairman of the Executive Council, in accordance with the directives of the Ruler of Sharjah to provide an insurance umbrella for all citizens of the Emirate Sharjah is one of those working in departments, institutions and bodies of the Sharjah government and the private sector in which the government of Sharjah has stakes.

Al Shamsi referred to the happiness of the Sharjah Social Security Fund family for the Executive Council’s praise of the fund’s work after reviewing the report on the growth and development of business in the fund in various operational aspects, enhancing cooperation with entities and partners, providing an information base for the fund’s affiliates and paying insurance benefits on time and accurately.

This came after the fund was attended by Abdullah Salem Al Tarifi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Sharjah Social Security Fund, accompanied by Mohammed Obaid Rashid Al Shamsi, Director General, to present the report on the fund’s activities to the Executive Council at its meeting held last Tuesday.

In this context, Abdullah Salem Al-Tarifi, Chairman of the Fund’s Board of Directors, affirmed that the Fund, in accordance with its work approved by the Fund’s Board of Directors, seeks to continue the great and permanent development of methodologies and workflow to achieve the achievements it has achieved and the future plans it has set for the growth of the Fund and providing the best services. He explained that the social security system in the Emirate of Sharjah, according to this wise vision of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, is conducive to the prosperity and happiness of the citizen and is a pioneering experience in providing a decent life for citizens and their family members in their lives by securing a continuous monthly income in cases of loss of earning and production capacity for subscribers in the fund. Their numbers are thirteen thousand and fifty.

The best and finest

Al-Tarifi pointed out that the fund, with the continuing pace of its work, has reached 13050 subscribers to a number of employers registered in the fund through 107 government agencies and the private sector in which the government of Sharjah participates, until the end of March of this year, and the fund is working to enhance its business to provide better services It is finest for all subscribers, and it also seeks to highlight the insurance benefits to all the beneficiaries, and to benefit from them.